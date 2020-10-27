Sub-inspector dismissed after molestation cases in Dwarka; hunt for one victim on

New Delhi: Following the incident involving the alleged molestation of four women and a minor in Dwarka by a Sub-Inspector posted with the Special Cell, a senior police officer said they are now trying to trace one of the women who reportedly did not file a written complaint while further investigation to prepare the chargesheet against the personnel is ongoing.



The accused, SI Puneet Grewal, has been dismissed from service, as per the Delhi Police.

"We didn't receive a formal complaint from one of the victims who can be seen in a video making the allegations against the Sub-Inspector but have registered it through a DD entry," the officer said, adding that they are still trying to trace her whereabouts and verify the incident.

Grewal was arrested on Saturday evening following a video posted by one of the victims on social media, where she alleged that the accused purportedly harassed and passed lewd remarks from his car while she was cycling near a DDA Sports Complex in Dwarka before touching his genitals.

Police also found that the accused allegedly harassed four more women on the same stretch between October 17 and 20.

According to a senior police officer, the women lodged four separate FIRs regarding molestation in the Dwarka area against sub-inspector Puneet Grewal, a resident of the Janakpuri area.

On October 19, one of the women posted a video on social media in which she described her ordeal. She said that on October 17 morning, she was cycling in Dwarka near Dussehra ground when she saw a man inside a grey Baleno car.

In the video, she alleged that he asked her for directions to Sector-14 and when she was about to tell him, he immediately opened the zip of his pants and started touching his private parts. The woman then started screaming, following which he fled. The other three women were also allegedly molested by him, police said.

During the investigation, police traced the accused through his car which he used during the incident, they said, adding that the sub-inspector, who is married, was arrested on Saturday from his house in the Janakpuri area in West Delhi. He was posted with the Special Cell unit of Delhi Police and is currently under judicial custody, police said.