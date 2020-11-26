Studios to come up in Delhi govt schools to record online classes

New delhi: The Education Department of the Delhi Government has set up studios in the Delhi Government schools for teachers to record their online classes which will then be uploaded for students for their online classes.



The studio at the Shaheed Hemu Kalani Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in Lajpat Nagar has already begun with all technical amenities in place, a senior official in the Education Department told Millennium Post.

"There are a few more that will come up but there is no deadline for it. We expect it soon enough," the official said.

"Teachers will record their instructions and explanations in a video format which will be edited by the technical team and then uploaded. In this way, the content can be further enhanced and the quality of videos will be better as compared to now. This will be done for all subjects and all classes," another official from the same department said.

"Not all teachers are equipped to record and edit videos at home therefore the education Department has decided to organise the studio set up and the quality of content can also be monitored by the Education team," he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had earlier announced that schools in the Capital will not reopen till a vaccine is available. On October 30, Sisodia who is also the Education Minister had said that schools that have been shut since the nationwide lockdown in March will continue to remain closed till further orders as parents did not deem it safe enough for their children.

"We keep getting feedback from parents that they are really concerned about whether it is safe to reopen schools. It is not. Wherever schools have reopened, cases among children have risen. So we have decided that as of now schools in the national Capital will continue to be closed till further orders," Sisodia had said then.