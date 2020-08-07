Students who fail to pay fees won't be allowed to sit for placement: DTU

new delhi: Even as the deadline to pay the fees as Delhi Technological University (DTU) passed on August 5, many students have still not been able to pay the fees, with the varsity saying students who fail to do so won't be able to sit for the placement.



DTU, which falls under the Delhi government, has told students that those "participating in the placement for 2020-21 are required to provide their fees payment details and proof" by August 7.

One of the largest engineering universities, DTU has over 10,000 students, 80 per cent of whom are undergraduates. Speaking to Millennium Post the university's student association general secretary Mahadeep Bhardwaj said that when they took the grievances to the administration, it asked the concerned students to send them a mail. "Students who are facing this issue have written the mail to the administration, who has assured us that they will look into the matter," he said.

According to the university's 'Fee Payment Status' the problem is mentioned. However, the concerned student needs to give genuine proof of their problem.

Meanwhile, Bhardwaj further said that there are many students who are yet to pay the fees, while they will write to the administration and raise the issue once more. It is to be considered that due to the pandemic, no classes will take place and according to the fee structure there has been a 10 percent fee structure.

"The administration has refused to budge in this situation and are demanding the updated fee," said a final year student from DTU.

Meanwhile, officials at the university have said that they will look into the matter.