Students were delightfully receptive to new ideas, says outgoing JNU V-C Kumar

New Delhi: UGC chairman and outgoing JNU vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar on Monday said the varsity's students and colleagues were "delightfully receptive'' to new ideas and changes introduced by the administration in functioning of the institution.

Recalling his appointment as the vice-chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Kumar, in a statement, said he did not know anyone in the university when he assumed office in 2016.

"When I entered my office on 27 January 2016, I did not know anyone in the JNU. But now in 2022, my wife and I can very fondly say that we met incredible people at the JNU and enjoyed very pleasant interactions with you and your families. It was only because of this that we had a joyful stay on the campus," he said.

He said it was a great honour to be at the helm of affairs of the JNU and its "transformative growth".

He also thanked his team members at the university for being "incredibly dedicated".

"Opening of new Schools and Centres, starting of new academic programmes, and making the admission and administrative processes efficient could be realized only because my colleagues had the commitment and conviction to remain focused on the priorities that would enable our university to turn into one of the finest," he said.

He said he received constructive feedback and suggestions from students that helped in resolution of issues.