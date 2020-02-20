Students' try to stage protest outside Uttar Pradesh Bhawan

New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) students on Thursday were detained by Delhi Police as they tried to protest outside the Uttar Pradesh Bhawan demanding the release of Dr Kafeel Khan.



The students meanwhile expressed their frustration as to why they are not allowed to protest peacefully. "The police have forcefully put us in the buses and is detaining us. Is this the new India now? Why can't they let us protest peacefully," said a student as she was forced to get into a bus along with other students and taken to Mandi Marg Police Station. All students were, however, later released.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said that 99 people including 65 male and 34 female were detained and later released. He also said that no force was used. The students raised slogans demanding the release of political prisoners, however, as they were trying to march all of them were detained by the police, who forcefully put them in a bus. "They don't need to be violent with us. The attitude of the police is very violent," said a student from the bus full of detainees.

The students were detained before they could reach UP Bhawan as Section 144 was imposed in the area. Along with the release of Kafeel Khan, the students also raised slogans against Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"We are protesting because we know how the UP government is treating the students. UAPA, CAA and NRC are laws that have been implemented to divide the country. This UP government and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are not just ignoring the voices of people, but are also not taking into consideration the problems of the people," said another student who was detained.

Since, the students from various universities, have started their protest against various issues, they have not been allowed to demonstrate. "If we try to march

they stop us if we protest they stop us. What we don't understand is why can't they let us have one march and let us express our views," said a Jamia student.