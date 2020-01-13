Students, teachers collectively boycott classes at JNU

New Delhi: The students and the teachers of the Jawaharlal Nehru University on Monday boycotted classes amid standoff with the administration over the fee hike issue.



The classes were supposed to begin on Monday but could not start due to the collective boycott.

Prashant Kumar, a PhD student at the varsity, said the masters and graduation students have decided to boycott classes.

"The vice-chancellor has written to various centres to frame the time-table but there has been no development. The classes did not start today but might begin in a day or two," Kumar said.

A student from the School of Social Science, who did not wish to be named, said, "We first want the issues to be sorted, only then can we focus on our studies. Just to start a fresh beginning, we cannot forget the past".

The campus saw violence on January 5 when a masked mob attacked students and teachers.

The students' union had earlier said it will ensure registration by paying only the tuition fees and not the increased hostel charges but kept the decision on hold after it found that the administration had blocked the registration portal for many students.