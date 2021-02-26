Students stand divided as DU considers conducting admission based on CUCET, Board results

New Delhi: The Delhi University's consideration of admission process based on the Central University Common Entrance Test (CUCET) and Board results has left many students divided. While some say the decision may help them get in easily, others say this will create extra pressure and competition in class 12.



A proposal in this regard has been sent to the UGC. If passed, it will be the most significant change in the admission process for one of the most sought after universities in the country.

"If the University of Delhi decided to conduct CUCET exam from 2021 onwards that means 50 percent of class 12 boards and 50 per cent of the entrance, which means the pressure and competition will double. I will have to do a lot of hard work from class 10 only," Uday, a student from a private school in Delhi said.

Candidates who could not score satisfactorily in their higher secondary exams will not be able to turn the tables by excelling in the CUCET as 50 percent weightage of their rank will still come from their Class 12 result.

While the university is certain that the burden of admission will come down after CUCET, Uday felt he might have to work harder as the competition will increase. However, a class 12 student Sonakshi feels that CUCET might give many a chance who get left out due to the cut-off.