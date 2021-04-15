Students split over CBSE call but stare at 'endless anxiety'

Aaisha Sabir

and Nikita Jain

New Delhi: As the Union Education Ministry on Wednesday cancelled the Class 10 CBSE board exams for this year and postponed the Class 12 exams in light of the fresh surge in Covid-19 cases after several students and state governments, including Delhi's, requested the same.

But unlike last year, while many students are happy with the decision in light of the raging second wave in the country, there are considerably more students this year who feel like they have been robbed of the chance to evaluate themselves with traditional methods yet again and that too after months of preparation, which the children believe was of no use.

But despite this, the second year of postponed and cancelled exams has added to students' stress and anxiety equally.

For instance, Sahil Khan, a student of class X from West Vinod Nagar said that this was the moment he had been waiting for, to prove to his family and friends that he can do well in academics but now he feels that this chance has been taken away from him.

Another Class X student at the Jindal School, Parth, told Millennium Post, "Of course health is important and in that case maybe it was necessary but they could have found other ways instead of cancelling the exams. I had worked so hard in my preparation and the cancellation is like a blow to me," he said.

Alternative exam modes such as "home exams" were also suggested by Class XII student Bhavya. However, her mother Archana Dubey was upset, "This was my Child's peak time and it has turned into a very disappointing moment for all of us. My daughter has been low all day, she has been working very hard. When will the child evaluate herself if things continue this way?"

Ridhi Aggarwal, a class X student of RD Rajpal said that it would have been better if the boards had taken place but looking at the covid cases, there was nothing else that could be done.

"It's just this endless anxiety of exams and choosing the subjects for class XI that has got to me. I had prepared so much for the pre-boards as well. There was also so much confusion about whether boards will take place or not and I wished they did take place," she added.

Meanwhile, Gaurav, a class XII student studying at Kendriya Vidyalaya said that postponement of the board examinations is a good decision as the covid cases are dangerously high.