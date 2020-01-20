Students protest at Mandi House against CAA, NRC
New Delhi: Several students gathered at Mandi house on Monday to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register for Citizens.
Students, belonging to different universities, raised slogans demanding "Azadi" from the new citizenship law and carried posters which read "We stand united against CAA' and 'Agar Tum decent hote toh dissent ko samajhte' (If you were descent, you would have understood dissent).
The students will be marching from Mandi House towards Jantar Mantar.
