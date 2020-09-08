Students protest as Ambedkar University removes fee waiver for SC/ST students

new delhi: Students at Ambedkar University on Monday protested against the admin decision to scrap the fee waiver for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons With Disability (PWD)



categories.

Speaking to Millennium Post, a student of Ambedkar University said that the case came forward after a student taking admission at the university was asked to submit her income

certificate.

According to reports, fee waivers will now be provided to the students from families whose gross annual income is less than 3 lakhs per annum. While the decision has not been officially notified, the decision is still at the proposal's stage, according to the student organisation at the

university.

"We have seen this trend of an attack on marginalized students after the coming of the new Vice-Chancellor. The university, which is 13 years old is suddenly deciding to scrap the fee waive. Ironically, existing students will pay the fees according to the waiver, however those taking admission will be paying according to the decision," the

student said.

In a recent mail regarding the fee waiver issue, the existing students were told to provide documentary proof of their last waiver, old income

certificate.

"Acknowledgement/proof of their application to SDM office for income in the current year," the student services division said.

The official sources have said that the students taking admission will have to submit the income certificate. However, the students have not been given any

notification.