Students protest against AIIMS admin, allege medical negligence

New Delhi: Paramedical students of All India Institute of Medical Sciences have been protesting since August 13 outside the director's office against the hospital administration following the death of one Optometry student. An AIIMS medical student died in the hospital during treatment in Delhi. The deceased name is Abhishek Malviya.



Gagan Sharma who is an intern with the hospital told Millennium Post that his friend Abhishek Malviya was a first-year student of Optometry. On August 10, he complained of suffocation and breathing issues. He has allegedly said that the hospital authorities denied an ambulance because Malviya was not a hostelier and such services are not supposed to be extended to students residing outside the hospital campus.

"We somehow managed to take him to hospital. The same day he was shifted to the new private ward of the hospital. He was later diagnosed with H1N1 (influenza) and his lungs collapsed when he was on ventilator. The doctors declared him dead on August 13 and said that he had multiple organ failures, including influenza, Covid-19, and bacterial infections," Gagan Sharma said.