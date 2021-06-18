Students, profs in shock as DU law faculty question paper gets repeated

New Delhi: First-year students of Delhi University's Faculty of Law were in for a surprise on Wednesday when the questioned paper they received for their Law of Contract paper was the same as the one during the semester examination in December last year.

Law faculty, University of Delhi, Vivek Raj (2nd year) said, "I cannot understand if it is intentional or by mistake. But one thing I do understand is that these type of things can ruin the reputation of law faculty."

The 100-mark question paper had six questions, of which students had to attempt any four. All the questions were exactly the same (except date) as the one in the question paper for the Law of Contract examination in December 2020.

A student, who was giving the exam said that they recognised the paper from last year.

"Our professors were also not aware of any such thing and were shocked to find out. It is after we told them that they came to be aware of this major glitch.

"There was confusion and chaos as to what was happening all of a sudden," the student said.

The university officials when contacted said they are looking into the matter.