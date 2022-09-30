Students now seeing themselves as future of country: Sisodia

New Delhi: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia joined the students of Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Kheda Khurd area for morning assembly and interacted with students to



know about their experiences of Happiness, Entrepreneurship Mindset and Deshbhakti Curriculum.

Sisodia said that the biggest achievement of the Education Revolution is that the children's confidence has increased and now they are not only dreaming of improving their career but also want to do something in future which will bring change in the country.

One of the students said that the building now looks like a big private school and they feel more comfortable coming to school now.

"This has increased our confidence that children studying in government schools can also do very well in the future. We have started dreaming big and believe that we can fulfil it because we have all the facilities in schools which are required for it," the student said.

The students of Delhi government schools not only consider themselves as the future of the country but also wish to contribute for the progress of the nation, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

Some of the students expressed that the Deshbhakti class has broken the belief about the caste system after reading stories of freedom fighters who went beyond caste and religion for the freedom of the country and fought for freedom together.

A class 12 student shared her experiences of the Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum (EMC) and said that the EMC has not only inspired her to become a job provider rather than a job seeker but has also taught new age life skills. It has helped students improve skills in communication, teamwork and leadership.