Students group take out peaceful march against Citizenship Act

New Delhi: Students from various universities took out a peaceful march from Mandi House till Jantar Mantar on Tuesday against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and NRC. The call for the protest was given by Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), which was joined by scores of students, citizens, and political leaders.



Former JNU student and activist Umar Khalid, ex-IAS Harsh Mander, Congress leaders Sandeep Dixit and Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav were also present at the march.

Hundreds of people held banners, placards and sang slogans, peacefully marching. The march was escorted by the Delhi Police, while RAF was also present during the march. "We are against the bill, simple. We want the government to take it back as soon as possible," said a student from JNU. A human rights activist who had a copy of the Constitution of India in one hand and a banner of BR Ambedkar in another said that the bill targets every Indian. "But I would also like to add, our neighbors like Pakistan to not comment as it is our internal matter," he said.

Representing different student organisations such as Students' Federation of India (SFI), All India Students Federation (AISF), scores of people marched towards Jantar Mantar. Holding a no CAA and NRC banner, Qasid a student of JNU said, "If people think this bill is targeting just one community, they are wrong, this bill is targeting the whole establishment of this country."

Speaking to Millennium Post Harsh Mander said, "Young people have come out on the street and to say that we don't want a country that is divided. People are coming out to defend their own constitution now." As the march reached Jantar Mantar, people sang slogans, and were joined by more people. Heavy security was deployed around the area.

Meanwhile, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted: "Sad and deeply concerned to know about what is happening with the students of IIT Kanpur who expressed solidarity with JMI and AMU students over CAA and NRC. I understand that a committee has been constituted against the students who participated in a protest march. In a democratic country, everyone has

the right to express themselves. Any sort of intimidation or curbs to throttle the voice of students, that too in a centre of academic excellence, is most unwelcome.We express our solidarity with the student community in their protest against CAA and NRC."