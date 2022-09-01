Students from NCR school can't avail reservation in college admissions: HC

New Delhi: A Delhi student who passed his class 12 examination from an NCR school cannot avail benefit of reservation available to a Delhi candidate in admissions in a college of the national capital, the Delhi High Court has held.



Justice Sanjeev Narula said that the language of the relevant provision of Delhi Diploma Level Technical Education Institutions (Prohibition of Capitation Fee, Regulation of Admission, Fixation of Non-Exploitive Fee and Other Measures to Ensure Equity and Excellence) Act is clear and unambiguous and term Delhi candidate means a candidate who has appeared for or passed the qualifying examination from a recognised school or institution which is in Delhi.

The court passed the order on a petition by a student who completed class 12 education from a school in Gurugram while being a resident here and now sought benefit of reservation for college admission here.

The petitioner said that till class 5, he studied in the Delhi "branch" of the school and the Act ought not disqualify students who are residents of Delhi and have passed the qualifying examination i.e. class 12 examination from a school located outside of the city but within NCR, from availing the benefit of reservation available for the locals.

Dismissing the petition, the court said the determining factor to avail the benefit is the geographic location of the school providing the pass certificate of the qualifying examination, as opposed to the domicile of the student.