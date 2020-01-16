Students from Jamia and DU protest against CAA, NRC

New Delhi: From Jamia Millia Islamia to Delhi University, students have taken up the bandwagon to continue the protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and NRC. Even though Jamia has witnessed intense violence December 15, the students have continued their peaceful protest, boycotting the examinations as well.



"We are not satisfied with the university administration, as we feel they have not done enough, which is why we will continue the protest and boycott the examinations as well," said a student of Jamia.

Meanwhile, common citizens protesting along with the students stand in full solidarity with the "students movement".

"It has become a student's movement. It is due to these students that we came out in support. We saw them fighting for us and we had to come out," said a protester outside

Jamia.

On the other hand, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), which was unleashed with a violent attack inside its university on January 5, has been actively participating in the protest against CAA while continuing their protest against the feel hike issue.

"We need to get out and protest against this fascist regime that is taking decisions at the behest of the lives of so many people," said Aakash a student of JNU. The university's Students' Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh has been visiting Jamia Millia Islamia and Delhi University (DU) to protest against CAA among other issues.

DU's Lady Sri Ram college entered the fourth day of its protest, while march also took place near the Arts Faculty against the bill.

"Now is not the time to stop," said a student at the protest.

Jamia Millia on the other hand have taken a creative turn with the protest as artists from all over the country have come together to paint the walls with unique messages. One of the artists who had painted a graffiti of Amit Shah said that it is through art that people can express their opinions. "At such crucial times, art is one way of expressing our opinions and I couldn't wait to explore one such opportunity," said Heera Ahmed, one of the

artist.

The national Capital has been witnessing numerous protest all over the city against CAA and NRC, which doesn't seem to end as students boycott classes and examinations to lead the movement.