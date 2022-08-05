'Students fared much better than expected in Business Blasters prog'

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said the AAP government's Business Blasters programme has been successful in developing an entrepreneurial mindset and instilling aspirations among the students.



The Business Blasters programme is an extended practical component of the Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum that provides Class 11 and Class 12 students with Rs 2,000 each in seed money for developing business ideas.

Addressing an event here, Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, asserted the government is providing direct admission to finalists of 'Business Blasters' teams from Delhi government schools in top state-run universities.

Sharing his vision of aspirational employment for the youth of Delhi while delivering a keynote address at the livelihood summit organised by The/Nudge institute, the deputy chief minister said, "The focus should be on developing an entrepreneurial mindset among the students."

"The Delhi government has tried to do this through the Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum. We have started working on (changing) the mindset of students via this curriculum. Under this, we introduced students to people who have achieved something as entrepreneurs," he said.

"As part of the Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum, we have introduced a programme called Business Blasters, under which we give Rs 2,000 to every student as seed money and ask them to make small groups and invest the amount somewhere and in the business of their choice. Blast the business mindset of your mind," he added.

Sisodia said even though nobody thought the programme would be this successful, the students have performed much better than the government's expectations.