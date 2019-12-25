Students continue protests against CAA across Delhi

New Delhi: Students across natinal Capital continued protesting at various institutions over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizen (NRC) on Wednesday. Universities like Delhi University (DU), Ambedkar University and Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) continued protesting against the act.



Meanwhile, a collective of over 50 students organisations from various public and private universities of the country have come together to start a campaign against CAA.

Launched as 'Young India National Coordination Committee', this group of students' organisations aims to boost the campaign against CAA, NRC and National Population Register (NPR). The committee announced a campaign that will be an attempt to make the protests more coordinated all over India.

Speaking at the press conference, Kawalpreet Kaur, Delhi University student and president of the left-leaning All India Students' Association (AISA), said, "Young India Coordination Committee will bring together students group as a coordinated unit. We will intensify the protest against CAA until the government takes back this law."

Members of students' organisation from Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, are also a part of this group. The committee will launch its campaign on January 1, 2020.

"Young India gives a call to observe the first day of the coming year, 1st January as a day to Defend the Constitution," it said in a statement.

The students' organisations to join this collective include the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Students' Union, All Adivasi Assam Students' Union, Ashoka University Student Government, Bhim Army Students Federation, Jamia Millia Islamia Joint Coordination Committee, Film and Television Institute of India Students Union, Students' Collective of Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi and Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union. Meanwhile, Jamia Coordination Committee on Wednesday called for a gherao of the UP Bhawan on December 27 against "state-sponsored crackdown on anti-CAA and NRC protests and on the Muslim community unleashed all over the state of Uttar Pradesh." As peaceful protest continue outside the Jamia university, the student committe in a statement gave out the call.

On the other hand, DU also saw protests against the bill in the university, one of which was attended by activist and author Arundhati Roy, actor Zeeshan Ayyub and economist Arun Kumar. Roy claimed that NPR will serve as a database for NRC and asked people to oppose it.