Students conduct 'education campaign' on CAA and NRC

New Delhi: Students from Jamia Millia Islamia and other universities on Friday came together and visited different areas of Maharani Bagh educating people about Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC.



In a unique move to make people aware of CAA and NRC volunteers of Young India Committee, which includes student organisations from different universities visited areas of Maharani Bagh and informed the people about the bill that has created an uproar all over the country.

The students, meanwhile, also started a signature campaign, against the "unconstitutional" act.

"We went to a nearby area and talked to more than 400 residents, out of which, where more than 300 residents signed the campaign form," said Shubham, a volunteer of Young India Committee.

The signed campaign will be later converted into a petition that will be sent to concerned authorities.

"The campaign also catered towards a march that is supposed to take place on January 20," added Shubham.

The whole idea of the campaign was an amalgamation of educating the people about CAA and NRC, the signing campaign and the awareness drive about the January 20 march.

"People were readily coming and signing, most of them were already aware of the issue," said another volunteer.

The volunteers will go around different areas of the national Capital repeating the same drive till January 20. "We want to reach maximum signatures so that we have a stronghold when we file the petition," said Shubham. The volunteers also claimed that the police tried to rush off the whole process.

"They were subtly trying to fend us off, but we kept put and stayed there for two hours," said a volunteer of YIC.

The students' organisations to join this collective include the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Students' Union, All Adivasi Assam Students' Union, Ashoka University Student Government, Bhim Army Students Federation, Jamia Millia Islamia Joint Coordination Committee, Film and Television Institute of India Students Union, Students' Collective of Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi and Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union.

On the other hand, universities in Delhi continued their protest against CAA and NRC, where JMI entered the 32nd day of its protest. The students have also boycotted their examinations, which were supposed to start from January 9.

"The semester is yet to start, but we have decided to boycott the examination as we stand against the violence instilled upon us on December 15 and this unconstitutional bill," said a student outside Jamia's gate number – 7.