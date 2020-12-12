Students become voice for farmers through street plays

New Delhi: At the Singhu border, which houses the largest congregation of farmers, mostly from Haryana and Punjab, several college students have taken it upon themselves to voice the farmers' opposition and resistance to what has been termed as "black laws" through various street plays and songs that they have been performing at different border areas across the Capital.



Surrounded by an audience of farmers, protagonist Tirath Charik and his fellow artists, members of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Kala Manch based in Moga, wrap up their show in one part of the border before leaving for another spot to showcase their act. Charik said they were performing a play called "Ye Desh Kisike Baap ka Nahi Hai" which shows the history of Punjab and the spirit of camaraderie between its residents.

"This act revolves around the history of Punjab and also shows the relation between a farmer and a labourer… it shows how the people of Punjab have sacrificed their lives protesting against the farm laws," the 31-year-old said. Added Charik, "The act also shows the state of politics and discusses how this movement has been politicised."

Charik's group, which comprises six members, including a woman, moves around with a pair of tambourines, a couple of mics and a sound system and performs wherever they can pull maximum viewers.

"Sometimes the farmers get so engrossed in the plot that they forcibly give us money as a token of appreciation despite us denying accepting it," Charik told Millennium Post.

Jagpreet Singh, part of the theatre group, said they have been performing such street plays opposing the farm laws for the past four months, ever since the ordinance was passed, in various districts of Punjab. "We have performed several shows at the Tikri border too and the response there has been overwhelming…it's the common cause that keeps us going…farmers also provide us a place to sleep here," he said.

Charik said a play of theirs which has also attracted farmers, called "Leera", focuses on the voting system and "how people are fooled by false promises into voting for a particular political party."

Another theatre group from Punjab, Indian People's Theatre Association (IPTA), was also present at the Singhu border, doing their bit to uplift spirits even as the protest continues to intensify. One of its members, Gurtej Singh Safar (24), said street plays like these act as "important messengers to convey opposition to a particular government policy".