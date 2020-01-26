Students across city celebrate R-Day

New Delhi: Amid protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) students of various universities on Sunday celebrated Republic Day.



In Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students union hoisted the national flag and pledged to upholding and safeguarding our sovereign, socialist, secular and democratic republic and its Constitution. "The JNUSU extends its salute, support, and solidarity to millions of peaceful protestors across our country admirably led by women and students, who have rallied to defend the Constitution of India against the unconstitutional CAA-NRC-NPR in the face of both repression as well as relentless malicious propaganda. This celebration of our republic by the people stands in sharp contrast to the observations by the Modi government, which has invited the controversial and discredited Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro as Chief Guest when his views and actions militate against all our dearly held Constitutional values," the students union said in a statement.

They also said that they will continue their fight against the university's Vice-Chancellor. "The JNUSU reiterates its commitment to continue the fight against the illegal acts of the JNU VC and ABVP to subvert the academic and democratic environment of JNU. It will intensify its democratic struggles to safeguard the Constitution and the rule of law in the coming days."

On the other hand, both Jamia Millia Islamia and Delhi University held numerous events to celebrate the day. Students' Federation of India (SFI) planned events at Jamia, Seelampur and Shaheen Bagh.