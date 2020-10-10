Student murder: Sisodia meets victim's family, announces Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday met the family of an 18-year-old DU student, who was allegedly beaten to death over his friendship with a woman in Adarsh Nagar, and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh.



Talking to reporters here, Sisodia said the Delhi government will ensure that the culprits get strict punishment at the earliest by appointing prominent lawyers in the case.

The deputy chief minister said the victim aspired to be an IPS officer.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar.

Rahul Rajput was a second-year student in Delhi University's School of Open Learning. He also provided tuition to school students, police said.

According to the police, the victim was friends with a woman from his locality but her family was against the friendship.

On Wednesday evening, the victim was called to Nanda Road on some pretext and when he reached the spot, he was physically assaulted allegedly by a group of four-five people, including the woman's brothers, a senior police officer had said on Friday.

The woman's brother and a relative were arrested and three juveniles apprehended in connection with the incident, the officer had said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police on Sunday issued an advisory cautioning media

houses to refrain from giving communal overtones to the murder of a 19-year-old man here in Adarsh Nagar allegedly by the relatives of a girl with whom he was close

friends, saying that it was "a matter of dispute between two families".

"Certain sections of print media have tried to give communal overtones to the incident, which is factually incorrect. It is clarified that it's a matter of dispute between two families," police said adding that a case of murder has been registered and a close vigil is being kept in the area.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Saturday met the family and appealed to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to provide a compensation of Rs 1 crore to them.

Entire Delhi is saddened by this incident, but Kejriwal is silent, he said.