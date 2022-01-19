Student molested in JNU campus, union slams security lapse

New Delhi: A PhD student at the Jawaharlal Nehru University here was molested on Monday night within the campus, after which the Delhi Police has registered an FIR at the Vasant Kunj police station.



But even as the administration is yet to issue a statement on the matter and an arrest in the case is yet to be made, the JNU Students' Union held a protest at the campus' North Gater to condemn the security lapse and in solidarity with the victim.

The police said that they received a call about the incident late on Monday night and that South-West DCP Gaurav Sharma immediately reached the spot to look into it.

"One of the students, who is pursuing PhD in JNU, was taking a stroll inside the campus. The incident took place when she was walking on the East Gate Road and suddenly a biker came from within the campus and tried to molest her. When she raised an alarm, the accused managed to escape and disappeared within the campus," DCP Sharma said, with police adding that the accused was most likely from within the campus.

While the police have indicated that they are having trouble locating the suspect due to the absence of clear CCTV footage from the area of the incident, the JNUSU led a protest condemning V-C M Jagadesh Kumar's and the administration's silence over the security lapse. The students also demanded an answer from the campus security agency Cyclops Security & Allied Services.

The student bodies have repeatedly been demanding better CCTV coverage within the campus.

Several student organizations like the AISA, All India Students Federation (AISF), Students Federation of India (SFI) and Birsa Ambedkar Phule Students' Association (BAPSA) also joined the stir, which was supposed to proceed to the Vasant Kunj police station.

However, the students were stopped at the gate, following which the protesters said they will give the Delhi Police 48 hours to make an arrest with the case before escalating the protest any further.

JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh told the Millennium Post, "This is first of a kind case, the first time when an attempt to rape took place inside the campus. This case comes at a juncture when the campus has really become unsafe for the women and the first thing we want to change is how security is breached every day here where women are afraid to come out of their hostels late at night.

"On top of that, the administration has failed again and again to address such sensitive issues. It really pains us to see that the V-C and the administration have not even come out with a statement regarding this but all we pray now is a speedy investigation by the Delhi Police and severe punishment to the culprit."