Student injured after bathroom ceiling collapses at JNU hostel

New Delhi: A 20-year-old student was injured after a portion of the bathroom ceiling collapsed at a hostel in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) here on Thursday morning, officials said.



The incident took place at the Sabarmati Hostel.

Hours after the incident, the university said it had received Rs 56.34 crore for hostel repairs.

"JNU receives a grant of Rs 56.34 crore towards hostel repairs and maintenance. VC Prof. Santishree D. Pandit, in keeping with her mission of a student centric & friendly administration, thanks the UGC & MoE for the release of the grant," the university said in a tweet.

JNU Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit visited the Sabarmati Hostel after the incident and spoke to students, according to sources. She assured students that no untoward incident will happen again.

She said the university had received funds from the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the Ministry of Education (MoE) and these would be immediately used for hostel repairs.

The student, Md Fasihul Hassan, said he had received five to seven stitches in his head.

"The incident happened at 10.30 am…I was in shock for some time when the incident happened and then I stepped out. My seniors tied a gamcha around my head to stop the bleeding and took me to the university's health centre from where I was referred to Safdarjung Hospital," he told.

Hassan hails from Aurangabad in Bihar and took admission to the university in 2020 but due to the COVID-19-induced restrictions, he had not come to campus. It was only in February this year that physical classes resumed and he came to the campus for the first time.