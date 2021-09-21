Student held for hitting teacher at govt school with rod after scolding

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Monday said that they have arrested a 21-year-old boy, a Class 11th student at a government school, from Outer Delhi's Najafgarh here for allegedly attacking his teacher after the latter scolded him. The boy has been sent to 14 days judicial custody by a Delhi court, an official said.



As per police, they came to know about the incident on Saturday. "The boy, identified as Lalit Lal, went up to the staff room after assembly where the victim teacher was sitting with some of his colleagues and eventually started hitting him with a metal rod," DCP(Outer) Parvinder Singh said.

The teacher has been identified as one Vikrant Singh.

"The boy has reportedly flunked twice...he got a scolding from the teacher over being naughty following which the student started holding a grudge towards him and planned to attack the teacher on Saturday," the DCP added.

As per police, Lal broke a nearby water pipe and arranged it to hit Singh. Lal's parents are both employed and work at a private firm, police

said.

The incident took place at Government Boys Senior Secondary School in Baprola and an FIR under IPC section 308(attempt to commit culpable homicide) has been lodged at the Ranhola Police Station after taking the teacher's police statement.