Student grant under EMC set to be increased

New delhi: The Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum (EMC) is not a mere scheme or initiative but an indispensable subject in every Delhi school and will have a long-term impact, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday, adding that the Delhi government had decided to revise grants under the EMC Seed Money Project.



Sisodia, who is also Delhi's Education Minister said the government has revisited the Seed Money Project under which they used to disburse Rs 1,000 to children to start their own enterprise — raising it to Rs 2,000.

"We plan to give Rs 2000 to children, after reviewing the prototype they create based on their idea. We are ready to give Rs 50,000 if children want to form a group of 25 students and create an enterprise," he said.

His comments came at a review meeting for EMC where he interacted with district and zonal EMC coordinators and also launched a one-of-its-kind web application for all principals, teachers and EMC coordinators to access related teaching-learning material. "It is not just an initiative or a scheme but an indispensable subject that will equip our students with the mindset and skills needed to triumph in any challenge," the Dy CM said.

"The thematic units of EMC include sharing success stories of students and activities. Through this live interaction with entrepreneurs, the minds of children are ignited to ask pertinent questions to entrepreneurs," Sisodia said.