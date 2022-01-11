Student dragged for 300 m while resisting theft

New Delhi: Some unidentified bike-borne assailants dragged a female student for 300 meters while she was trying to stop them from robbing her of her mobile phone.



The girl also suffered injury on her knees and police is investigating the matter.

The incident was reported in Shyam park extension area on Saturday night where a girl, student of BA, was robbed of her phone when she was returning from her classes around 9 pm. The girl somehow managed to catch hold on the jacket of one of the miscreants who snatched her phone but the miscreants sped up and she was dragged for nearly 300 meters.

A senior police officer from Sahibabad police station said that no complaint has been received into the matter so far.

"We will register a case once a compliant is received and will take appropriate actions. Meanwhile, we are trying to identify the culprits through CCTV footage captured," said a senior police officer.