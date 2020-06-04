Student bodies demand release of political prisoners

new delhi: Students from various universities resumed the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests, demanding the release of political prisoners who have been arrested or slapped with Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) amid the pandemic. The call was given by Pinjra Tod and other student bodies. While few students came out and maintaining social distancing stood with posters in Delhi University (DU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Jamia Millia Islamia and Ambedkar University.



They are demanding the release of Jamia students Safoora Zargar, Meeran Haider, Asif Iqbal Tanha JNU students Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita along with activists Ishrat Jahan, Khalid Saifi, Gulfisha Fatima, Sharjeel Imam, Shifa Ur-Rahman and others.

"We want to express our unconditional solidarity with students and every other Anti-CAA Activist who has been charged in false cases. Students and activists reiterated the slogan #SabYaadRakhaJayega to against politice atrocities on students who were defending the constitution. For a government for whom reading preamble and raising slogans "Hindustan ke Char Sipai Hindu-Muslim-Sikh-Isai" is UAPA, slogans like "Desh Ke Gaddaro ko Goli Maro Saaloko" nationalism, students unity and resistance will be the answer," said All India Students Association (AISA) activists.

The students also demanded the arrest of BJP leader Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur, Jamia shooter and others who haven't been arrested. "We all have how despite proof and ample evidence Komal Sharma who terrorised students and teachers in JNU hasn't been arrested till date at a time when students are being arrested on false and politically motivated cases," said a statement by AISA, who was part of the protest.

Students' Federation of India (SFI) also joined the protest demanding the release of political prisoners. "We had changed our protest location at the last moment because we didn't want a lot of crowd," Sumit, SFI president from DU told the correspondent. Heavy deployment was seen at the arts faculty of DU, post the protest call.