Student bodies come in support of Saffoora Zargar

new delhi: Student bodies have launched a protest against the trolling of student activist Saffora Zargar, who is jailed after she was slapped with Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).



Zargar was flooded with online sexual harassment after Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra commented on her pregnancy. Following this, many tweets questioning the nature of Zargar's pregnancy and her marital status began doing the rounds.

Zargar, is over three months pregnant, and is currently at Tihar Jail. Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh speaking to the Millennium Post said situations like these are being used to intimidate and silence the voices that have been speaking out against CAA. "The case of Safoora Zargar is particularly moving and a testimony of how the government and its hydra headed right wing extensions target activists by going to the lowest depths possible," she said.

Calling out Mishra, who also tried to troll Ghosh after she supported Zargar on social media, the JNUSU president said, "Mishra is one of the root causes of the hate happening in this country. The Delhi riots happened with his tweet. The slander of Saffoora faced, started from him. And now he has retweeted my tweet where I called him out. Right wing trolls have been filling my inbox with disgusting messages and this is exactly what he wants, to slander women."

She added that she is going to pursue this for sure. "We have to stay united, fight this and make this man go behind the bar," said Ghosh.

Meanwhile, student bodies like All India Students Association (AISA) took campaigns in support of Zargar. Holding placards of #WithSafoora, students called out Mishra and online harassers for their comments. Zargar's family and husband were unavailable to comment on the matter.