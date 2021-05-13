Student arrested for 'hoarding' 2 Remdesivir injections, gets bail

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday granted bail to a student accused by Delhi Police of allegedly hoarding two remdesivir injections for his friend's grandmother's treatment.



Additional Sessions Judge Judge Kiran Gupta while granting bail to one Harshit Bansal on a personal bond of Rs 50,000, noted that he is a student and has no previous criminal involvement and is also suffering from Bronchial Asthma.

As per the case records, Bansal came in touch with one Sudhir Dahiya as he came across a post put up by the latter on social media for the requirement of Remdesivir injections which he required for the treatment of the grandmother of his friend Kamlesh Gupta.

Thereafter, he had procured the said two injections for her treatment. However, soon the woman's condition deteriorated and doctors refused to administer the injections to her. She breathed her last on April 24.

Now as the injections were of no use to the accused, he intimated Dahiya to take them back so that they could be used for treatment of other patients.

Advocate Pradeep Khatri, on behalf of the accused, argued that the Bansal has been falsely implicated in the case on the basis of a manipulated statement of Sudhir Dahiya.

Khatri further submitted that the accused is a patient of Bronchial Asthma and is facing great difficulty in the current pandemic situation and should be released as per the recent High Powered Committee guidelines since he has been in custody since April 24.