'Strong nation, society can be built on strength of confident teachers'

New Delhi: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Friday said that a strong nation and society can be built only on the strength of confident teachers. During his visit to Delhi government's teacher-training institutes in Rajendra Nagar and Daryaganj, he discussed the difference between pedagogical



practices being witnessed by the trainees during their training and the way they were taught in their schools.

The Minister said that to become a world-class teacher, future teachers must understand the difference between the way they were taught in their times and the pedagogical practices that are being taught now.

Sisodia asked the trainees about the difference in pedagogical styles of today and what was followed in their times and the trainees answered that earlier the method of teaching and evaluation used to be quite different and the process was one-sided but now it is more participatory from both sides.

The trainees are learning different ways to assess children on the basis of their understanding and not on the basis of their ability to memorise. Along with this, now the emphasis is also given to integrated learning. Subjects like mathematics and science are taught in conjunction with art, combined with physical education.