'Stringent action must be taken against illegal activities in Seemapuri'

New Delhi: Delhi's Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam directed officials to take stringent action against the illegal activities in Seemapuri area.



In a meeting with officials regarding the growing illegal occupations, drug trade and encroachments taking place in his constituency, the Minister explained how encroachment is creating a hurdle for movement of ambulances and other emergency services and directed officials to find a permanent solution to it.

Gautam instructed concerned officials of PWD and other agencies to come together and work out a viable solution and put an end to every illegal activity that is taking place in the guise of such illegal occupation and encroachments.

Senior officials of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation, Delhi Traffic Police, Public Works Department (PWD) and Delhi Police were present in the meeting.

Gautam also pointed out to the Delhi Police officials that the growing illegal activities occurring in the slum settlements has a negative impact on the youth who get involved in it. "This had led to crimes increasing manifold in the concerned area," the Social Welfare Department said in a statement.