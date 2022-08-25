Strict action against illegal meat vendors

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) took action against illegal meat vendors operating in Delhi on Wednesday. MCD issued notices to 449 shops and fined 420 shops from April 1 to July 31, 2022.



MCD penalised persons involved in illegal slaughtering and selling of live chicken, fish etc. in open and levied composite fees of Rs 72,40,550. MCD also forwarded a list of 196 persons involved in illegal slaughtering to the Delhi Police for registering FIR against them.

MCD's Veterinary Department took action against stray cattles and illegal dairies. MCD fined 214 dairies and removed/sealed 34 dairies. Similarly MCD in order to provide relief from menace of stray cattles impounded 4,390 stray

cattles and rehabilitated them to gaushalas.

Working under the directions of Delhi High Court, MCD has appointed private contractors for catching monkeys. These private contractors caught 599 monkeys

during the period from April 1 to July 31, 2022 and released them to Asola Bhatti mines Sanctuary.

They are also running 18 dog sterilisation centres with the help of NGOs. MCD sterilised and vaccinated 2392 stray dogs with anti rabies vaccine during the period from April 1 to July 31, 2022.