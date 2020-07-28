Street vendors allowed to open shops for a week

New Delhi: With the Delhi government now choosing to focus on the economic improvement of the Capital after having reined in the pandemic to a certain extent, as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday launched a new job portal to boost employment here, his government issued orders allowing street vendors — a major bloodline of Delhi's economy — to resume business on a trial basis for one week.



The order was issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority here after the CM announced that the order would soon be coming to alleviate the sufferings of street vendors (rehari-patriwallahs). The chief minister, while launching the job portal — Rozgaar Bazaar — said, "Due to some confusion, the street hawkers were not allowed to work. The Delhi government is now taking out special orders, under which the street vendors and hawkers will be allowed to operate their businesses."

According to the DDMA order, the State Executive Committee has permitted rehari-patriwallahs to function from 10 am to 8 pm daily, initially for a period of one week, except in containment zones. The order states that they must mandatorily comply with all instructions and guidelines such as face-covering, social distancing and hygiene practices.

However, the Delhi government has said that the city's weekly bazaars will not be allowed until further order in this regard is issued specifically. Moreover, the DDMA has instructed that rehari-patriwallahs who fall under Special Surveillance Groups as defined in an earlier July 8 order will be screened and covered as per the SoP issued at that time.

SSGs include rickshaw pullers, auto drivers, taxi drivers, domestic helps, plumbers, electricians, carpenters, etc, and those who supply essentials, parcels and posts will be enlisted with the help of municipal corporations, transport department, resident welfare associations and police.

Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev has also instructed all District Magistrates and DCPs of Delhi Police to ensure strict implementation of these orders and enforce them when required.

Meanwhile, the CM on Monday appealed to migrant workers who had left in large numbers during the lockdown to come back and find work as the city was ready to lift itself out of the COVID-19 induced economic slump.

"I would like to appeal to all to come back to Delhi. The industries, shops, construction activities, that were shut down want to reopen, but there is no manpower," he said. Under various categories, job providers and seekers can register themselves on Rozgaar Bazaar to boost the city's economy. Within the first 6 hours of its launch, 51,403 job-seekers had registered on the portal, while 1,071 employers had posted about 18,585 vacancies and 26,722 connections were initiated, the Delhi government said. The job portal provides for job-seekers to connect with employers via phone or WhatsApp.

Delhi's Labour Minister Gopal Rai said, "We're aware that many construction workers will not have access to the internet. I will request all the youth of Delhi that if you know any such person then please come forward and

help them."