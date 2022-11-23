Street plays, magic shows in AAP campaign for MCD polls

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party will campaign under the theme 'Kejriwal ki Sarkar, Kejriwal ka Paarshad' for the upcoming MCD elections. The party will hold back-to-back 1,000 Nukkad Sabhas from November 23 in all 250 wards within a span of 10 days till December 2. The election campaigns will come to an end for polling on December 4 but till then the party will have all its star campaigners, MLAs, ward candidates and local party leaders interact with the people one-on-one to understand their issues.



As part of the campaign, AAP will raise awareness regarding rampant corruption and maladministration of the BJP during its reign in MCD for 15 years. The party is set to organise Dance for Democracy, Nukkad Nataks, Guitar shows and Magic shows to take the 10 guarantees of Arvind Kejriwal to the citizens. AAP's Delhi State Convenor Gopal Rai said that his party will kickstart the second phase of its campaign with 1,000 Nukkad Sabhas accompanied by Dance for Democracy, Nukkad Nataks, Guitar shows and Magic shows to create buzz before elections. "Once every ward has CM Arvind Kejriwal's councillor, we will complete all that work in 5 years which BJP promised to do to fool the citizen. On November 23, there will be 45 Nukkad Sabhas, on November 24, 65 Nukkad Sabhas in different wards of Delhi and on November 25, we will hold 120 Nukkad Sabhas. This way, we will reach out to the citizens by the means of 1,000 Nukkad Sabha till December 2nd, when the campaign comes to an end," he said.

AAP has formed teams for several Buzz campaigns — the Dance for Democracy teams will spread the message to people through cultural events and Nukkad nataks to enlist the advantage of having the AAP government. There will be guitar shows and magic shows in different wards too.

During the first phase, the AAP candidates held Pad yatras, Jansabhas and door-to-door campaigns in various booths under the theme of 'MCD me bhi Kejriwal'—through which the party aimed to spread the word that the way people gave a chance to Kejriwal to run the Delhi Government and in return he gave them excellent schools, hospitals, electricity, water, pilgrimage — they should once again give him a chance in MCD elections too.

"Once the Kejriwal government comes to power in MCD, we will do development work with the same passion in MCD as we are doing in the Delhi government. The kind of public support we have received in our Jansamvad, Pad yatras and door-to-door campaigns clearly indicates that Arvind Kejriwal is about to form the government in MCD. So, it is my appeal to the people that every ward of MCD should also have AAP Councillor. Once that happens, we will resolve all your issues," Rai added.

Meanwhile, AAP MLAs held Jansamvad in various areas across the Capital. Several MLAs including senior leaders Atishi, Durgesh Pathak and Dilip Pandey took part in Jansamvad in their respective assembly constituencies.