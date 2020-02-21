Store owner shot dead by robbers in Fatehpur Beri

New Delhi: A 47-year-old provision store owner was shot dead by unidentified persons while he was trying to avert a robbery bid in south Delhi's Fatehpur Beri area. Police have detained three suspects in the case.



The investigators are probing the incident different angles in the case including the role of the insider. According to police on Thursday around 10.17 pm, they received a PCR call regarding a firing incident. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said police rushed to the spot and found that one Ravi Kumar Singhal (Kirana store owner) was injured. He had sustained a bullet injury.

"His helper named one Bhagwan Dass had also got injured. One empty cartridge was recovered from the spot," Singhal said, adding that injured were shifted to hospital. He was declared brought dead by doctors with a single gunshot wound.

Statement of injured Bhagwan Dass resident of village Dera Delhi was recorded. He said that on Thursday night around 10 pm, Singhal closed his store and kept a bag containing cash on the stairs. Meanwhile, three people came there on a motorcycle. One of them took the bag from the stairs and started running.

When Singhal and Dass ran to chase them, one person fired a bullet at Singhal. They also hit Dass on his head and fled.

Police have registered a case under sections 302, 308,397, 34 of IPC and 25,27 of Arms Act at Fatehpur Beri police station.

"Teams have been constituted for identifying the criminals," police said. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has detained three suspects in the case and they are being questioned.

"We are looking to all aspects but initial investigation suggests that robbery was the motive behind the incident," an officer said.

Talking to Millennium Post deceased's relative Himanshu said that the deceased had caught one accused who fired at him and fled. He further said that they had requested the PCR to provide assistance but claimed that the PCR refused to act. DCP (PCR) Sharat Sinha said that he have heard about the incident. "Someone told me about this I am verifying the matter. We will take appropriate action if any fault found," he said.