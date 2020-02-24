Stone-pelting, bricks, broken glass and burning vehicles choke streets

New Delhi: The 1.6-km stretch between Maujpur-Baburpur Metro station and Jafrabad Metro station was the most disturbed area that witnessed a series of incidents which escalated to clashes, stone-pelting and arsoning. The streets were full of bricks, broken glass and burning vehicles. Protesters at Jafrabad Metro station were alerting people to avoid going towards Baburpur-Maujpur Metro Station. "Don't go there we have to avoid any kind of violence. We are the only ones responsible for our safety," a protester was heard telling a group of people.



Black smoke was clearly visible in the Maujpur-Baburpur area. The situation was horrific at Maujpur area, shops, and vehicles were torched in violent clashes at Maujpur on Monday and people were talking about the violence which had started on Sunday. "They were throwing stones and no one came for the help," a protestor said. Slogans on the support of CAA were also raised from Maujpur area.

Without a care for the police deployed in the area, stone pelters hurled stones at each other. Some of them were also using plastic trays to shield themselves. The school going children of the area were the most affected group as they had exam on Monday. The traffic was also affected due to protests. "Obstruction in traffic on Wazirabad Road from Khazoori to Bhajanpura(Both Carriageway) due to demonstration. Kindly avoid the stretch," tweeted Delhi traffic police.

According to Delhi Police, they have imposed Section 144 in North-East areas. "We will take strict action against miscreants and anti social elements," an official said.

The Jafrabad protest was mostly dominated by women and they were singing revolutionary songs with the Tricolour in their hands. They had also formed human chain in the area.

Meanwhile, people were also carrying roses at the protesting site. Slogans of Azadi were raised. "If someone will use stick on us we will give them roses," said Shaheed Khan, a Jafarabad resident, adding that they are also making sure that youth are not involved violence.

According to Delhi Fire Services (DFS) Director Atul Garg, the East Delhi section of the fire department are on high alert. Another fire official said more than 70 fire calls were received from Jafrabad and other areas and they had sent 12 fire tenders. "The mob did not allowed us to reach the spot," the official said.