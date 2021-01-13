Stolen engines now sold online, gang busted

New delhi: The stolen engine control module (ECM) of vehicles are now being sold at an online shopping platform. The following revelation was made by Delhi Police after they busted a gang of thieves who were involved in stealing over 150 ECMs from various parts of the national Capital.



An ECM ensures that a vehicle operates at optimal performance. Police said that ECMs are costly but these thieves used to sell them at cheap price and even they use to deliver the stolen vehicle parts to buyers. The case came to limelight when two policemen caught one Saif Ali and one Sameer from Sarai Rohilla area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Anto Alphonse said during investigation three ECMs of the vehicles were recovered from them. "On their instance, we arrested one Abhishek and one Shoaib," he said. The arrest was made by a team led by Inspector Lokender (SHO Sarai Rohilla). During the investigation, at their instance 147 ECMs and two cars used in transporting the ECMs were recovered.

"Shoaib was earlier arrested by the Special Cell in 2019 and is presently on parole. He was found to have counterfeit currency. This gang used online marketing websites to sell their stolen items," DCP Alphonse said. Sameer along with his co-associate Saif Ali used to conduct recce of the area, where four-wheelers were parked at isolated places.

Police said that during night, Saif used to break the window glass of the four-wheelers and thereafter Sameer used to steal the ECM's from them. Thereafter, the stolen ECMs were sold to Shoaib and Abhishek. "Further, these ECMs are dispatched to various places in India and are also sold on OLX," police said.

"There was no fixed price of ECMs whatever buyers used to give them they were comfortable with that," the official said.