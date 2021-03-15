STF to oversee Delhi Master Plan enforcement received over 77K plaints till Feb 28

New Delhi: A special task force (STF) set up to comprehensively oversee effective and proper enforcement of the provisions of the Delhi Master Plan and bye-laws received over 77,000 complaints till February 28, officials said on Sunday.

Action taken on the complaints were reviewed during the 64th meeting of the STF on Saturday, they said, adding that officers from all local bodies and other agencies took part in it.

"In total, 77,186 complaints have been received by the STF till February 28, and action has been initiated on 71,531," a senior Delhi Development Authority (DDA) official said.

Since the constitution of the STF in 2018, over 3,320 unauthorised constructions have been demolished and more than 2,250 properties sealed, he said.

Other kinds of action have also been taken in coordination with agencies such as the Delhi Jal Board, the electricity and the revenue departments. In addition, more than 8,000 active actions have been taken up by urban local bodies on unauthorised constructions, the official further said.

Reviewing the progress of the action taken on the complaints, STF chairman and DDA vice-chairman Anurag Jain directed the ULBs to take the matter seriously and expedite the pending cases.

He directed the government agencies to continue their work and take action as needed to remove encroachments.

The STF was constituted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on April 25, 2018 with an objective to comprehensively oversee effective and proper enforcement

of the provisions of the Master Plan and the Unified Building Bye-laws for Delhi, ensure compliance with the provisions of applicable acts, rules and regulations, and removal of encroachment and unauthorised construction.

It has been declared a statutory body under sections 5A and 57 of the Delhi Development Act, 1957.

Besides the DDA vice-chairman, the 19-member STF comprises senior officers from various local bodies.