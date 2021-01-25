'Stay put at borders unless we say otherwise, five people per tractor'

New delhi: While farmer leaders and police are expected to be locked in continuous sets of meetings till the Republic Day tractor rally is taken out peacefully, many farmers leaders have asserted that this should not be a mark of them achieving the purpose of the protests and that people should ensure the borders are not emptied out for the sake of the rally.



Farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal has said that trollies should mandatorily stay back at the border protest sites and that only a maximum of five people should be with one tractor or car. "No one should leave the protests at borders just yet," he said.

According to a detailed set of instructions issued by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, the rally will be led by farmer leaders travelling in cars and no tractor or vehicle should cross them. They have added that no music should be played and no one should sit on the bumpers or rooftops of the tractors.

In addition, all vehicles have been asked to sport a flag of a farmers' organisation and the Tricolour. "No flags of political parties will be allowed," the SKM said, adding that use of any drugs before or during the parade will be prohibited and anyone found violating this will be handed over to traffic volunteers.

"Please remember that our intent is to gracefully carry out the Parade and win the hearts of our fellow citizens. The policemen are also part of us, we must not indulge in any quarrels. Representatives of all news channels must be respected," the SKM told all rally participants.

"Remember that our aim is not to conquer Delhi, but to win over the hearts of the people of this county," the farmers said.

Participants have also been asked to keep the surroundings clean and pack rations and water for 24 hours and enough warm clothing to survive the cold.

The SKM added, "Do not carry any weapon with you, not even sticks. Do not use banners with any provocative or negative slogans."

Helpline numbers have also been distributed and ambulances have been put on stand by. Interestingly, the farmers have been told: "Ignore any rumors. If you want to check something or verify something, then have a look on the Facebook Page of Kisan Ekta Morcha to verify the truth".