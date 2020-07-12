State univs exams cancelled; students heave sigh of relief

New Delhi: Students of Delhi government-run universities here heaved a sigh of relief as the government announced the cancellation of all upcoming semester and final-year examinations of its universities.



Tanya, a final year Masters student at Ambedkar University said students from places like Chhattisgarh are facing difficulty accessing the network. "I haven't been able to contact him to even tell him that exams are cancelled because he has no connection and no calls are going through," she said, recounting how she was trying to reach one of her friends in the state who was supposed to appear for the exams.

Another final year student at the university expressed his approval with the decision saying that those in the city will not suffer but there are other difficulties. "Sometimes it's not just technology, but issues like space at home that could make it difficult for us to give the exams. I am happy that they were cancelled because it is not possible to give exams during such a crisis," he said.

"This decision is good for many students for it is beyond just the internet. For students who are not tech-savvy or do not have phones or laptops, it is difficult. The decision will bring students to an equal level at least," Tanya added.

Meanwhile, students from Delhi government-run Guru Gobind Singh IP University also welcomed the decision, saying the uncertainty and anxiety were mentally hampering them. "I am glad the

decision came today for we were waiting in anticipation as to what will happen. The major issue with this is how unfair it would be to so many students. Our careers hang in the

middle due to the current scenario but at the moment the exam tension is not there, at least," said Ambika, a final year language student at the university.