State-run hosps asked to provide space to conduct sero-surveillance of transgenders

KOLKATA: To provide better rehabilitation facility for the transgender community in Bengal, the state government has instructed the Health department to provide proper healthcare facilities at all health care institutions in the state and also set up separate human immune-deficiency virus sero-surveillance centres to conduct sero-surveillance following the guideline issued by



National Aids Control Organisation (NACO).

The decision was taken after it was found that most of the transgenders are discriminated in most places and under the Transgenders persons (Protection of Rights) Act 2019, it is mandatory to provide proper health care facilities to the transgenders without any discrimination whatsoever.

Senior officials of the state government stated that the officials have asked all state-run hospitals in the state to provide a space where the sero-surveillance for the transgenders could be conducted.

Moreover, the state government has also decided to conduct sex-reassignment surgery and hormonal therapy counselling.

In 2014, the Trinamool Congress government in Bengal had announced that they will form a welfare board for the transgenders and accordingly this is the first step towards this direction.

Distressed calls and emails have been made by the members of the transgender community seeking government help and support in light of the current situation.

It was, however, decided that financial assistance is needed by the transgenders for their livelihood.

The detailed planning for the financial package will be decided later by the state government.