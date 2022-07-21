State govt will organise spl camp to expedite dev works in villages of Delhi
New Delhi: The Delhi government has decided to organise a special camp in the Delhi Secretariat on Friday to expedite works related to the development of villages in the national Capital.
The decision was taken in a high-level review meeting with the officials of the Delhi Village Development Board chaired by Development minister Gopal Rai. All the working agencies are directed to bring the files related to all pending projects along with them to get an approval on spot.
After the meeting Rai informed, "The main objective of this special camp is to approve or dispose of all the pending proposals and ongoing projects files related to development work of Delhi's villages on the spot. Officers from all relevant departments, including the Development Department, the Delhi Village Development Board, the MCD, the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, the Revenue Department, the Delhi Jal Board, and others, will participate in this special camp. During this special camp, the focus will be on and the earliest disposal of the village development projects files related to roads, drains, water bodies, community centres, parks, crematoriums, sports fields, etc."
He further added, "The special camp will be organised on the basis of the parliamentary constituency. Under which 7 counters will be set up and at each counter the cases of 10 assembly constituencies will be dealt with by the officers of the department and the agencies concerned. Along with this, all the executive agencies have been instructed to be present with adequate staff to work on the files related to the proposals of all the pending projects."
