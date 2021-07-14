Stalker held for killing 16-yr-old girl with axe

New Delhi: A 16-year-old girl who who was brutally smashed on her face with an axe by a 21-year-old man on Monday, has died after succumbing to her injuries here at a local hospital, the Delhi Police has said, while adding that the accused boy, who has been arrested, had been harassing her for some time and wanted to take revenge as her father had once slapped him.



The minor girl, who was a class 11th student in a nearby school, was found lying in a pool of blood at Southwest Delhi's Moti Bagh after the accused had hit her with an axe near her eyebrows, officials said. Following this, she was rushed by a police team to a nearby hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

As per police, they received a PCR call at South Campus Police Station regarding a girl who was purportedly lying dead at the Moti Bagh area. Once a police team rushed to the spot, they found that a girl was lying in a pool of blood while an axe smeared in blood was also found lying there. Later, she was shifted to a hospital where she was under treatment, police said.

The accused has been identified as one Praveen who is unemployed and lives in the same slum cluster in Shastri Park where the girl resided. A case under murder has been registered.

Praveen went absconding after the crime, after which a police team was deputed to identify, trace and nab him. The accused, who was constantly changing his hideouts, was finally traced to Palwal in Haryana where he had been taking shelter at her sister's place, police said, A senior police officer had said that the accused and the victim were having a love affair for some time but allegedly had a verbal scuffle due to which Praveen turned rogue. mpost