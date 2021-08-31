Staggered lunches, max use of gates & a mandatory 50% classroom capacity

New Delhi: As schools in the Capital prepare to tick-off a detailed 15-point checklist issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority before reopening their doors for physical classes starting from September 1, the Standard Operating Procedure for the same has prescribed staggered lunch breaks, maximum utilisation of all entry and exit gates to avoid crowding and a strict 50 per cent classroom capacity, among other measures to make sure the schools are safe for students.



The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had earlier notified that it had given a nod to reopening of schools. Government and private schools for Classes 9 to 12, colleges, universities and coaching institutes have been allowed to reopen from September 1.

While the government schools will be starting classes from September 1, most private schools in the city have reportedly said that they would rather wait for a few more days to prepare their classrooms and watch how the situation unfolds before taking a decision.

In a bid to maintain proper social distance, the morning and evening shift schools will maintain a gap of at least one hour between the two shifts across educational institutions.

"Teachers are being informed to encourage children not to share their books and food and other stationery items with each other which is in sharp contrast to what usually teachers would advise," a senior official from the DDMA said.

"The schools will reopen but the environment is likely to be different with Covid norms entering learning space as well. It will require efforts from teachers, students and authorities to make it efficiently possible. We will most likely also conduct surprise visits to see if Covid protocols are being followed or not and if not there will be severe consequences," the official added.

The SOP also directs school authorities to maintain break or lunch time in an open area and at different time intervals for different classes so that crowding within the campus is avoided.

The latest SOP has also advised alternate seating arrangements with one seat vacant. Students will also need parental approval to attend school without which they cannot attend physical classes. Routine guest visits have also been discouraged, as per the DDMA order.

Staff members or students living in the containment zone will not be allowed to come to school.

Moreover, the guidelines mandate a compulsory quarantine room to be set up within the school premises, where any child or staff member can rest if needed, the order stated.

School authorities now have to focus apart from teaching practices on cleanliness as well and ensure that the common area of the school is being cleaned properly and regularly with adequate soap and water facilities in the washrooms.

School management also has to ensure that thermal scanners, sanitisers and masks have been provided at the premises. Temperature check via thermal scanners will be mandatory at the entry gate of the school and wearing masks will be necessary for children as well as staff members, as per the order, which added that any staff or student exhibiting symptoms will not be allowed to attend.

Heads of schools have also been directed to ensure that all teachers and staff members coming to the school are vaccinated or are quickly vaccinated.

The order also mentioned that schools where vaccination and ration distribution is being done will continue to do so but with a separate entry and exit point and civil defence staff will be deployed so that students don't mingle with those coming for ration or vaccines.