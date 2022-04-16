St Stephen's admission: DU V-C says will resolve issue

New Delhi: With St Stephen's College announcing that it will conduct interviews carrying 15 per cent weightage for admissions across categories, Delhi University vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh on Friday said the varsity does not want any confrontation and will resolve the issue through dialogue.



In an admission notice posted on its website on Tuesday, St Stephen's College said it will give 85 per cent weightage to Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores and 15 per cent to interviews it will conduct for admissions for all categories of students.

The college also said that it reserves the right to proceed with admissions as per its own admission policy guaranteed to it as a minority institution.