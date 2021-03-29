Sr BJP leader joins AAP

New Delhi: A senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mahendra Kumar Sonpal joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday in presence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.



Mahendra Kumar Sonpal was one of the senior BJP leaders and at present, he was the Delhi Pradesh president of BJP's Sindhi Cell. He has been in active politics for the last 30 years and has worked in several states including Delhi, Gujarat among others.

Sonpal belongs to the Shalimar Bagh Assembly constituency and has been a member of APMC Azadpur, and president of the Sindhu Sabha of India. He has also been a member of the National Council of Sindhi Language Promotion. Many of Sonpal's supporters also took the membership of AAP.

The AAP said, "People are loving Kejriwal government's policies and public interest actions. The Kejriwal government has brought great relief to millions of people in Delhi by providing free electricity, water and free travel in buses for women". "Apart from politics, BJP has not done any concrete work in the public interest. Due to this, BJP leaders are becoming disenchanted towards the party and are joining the Aam Aadmi

Party. Last year too, dozens of senior BJP leaders left the party. After the historic victory of the Aam Aadmi Party in the Assembly elections, the process of joining the AAP has increased rapidly".