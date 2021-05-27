Sputnik V has agreed but onus on Centre to procure, not states: CM

New Delhi: As Delhi grapples with a shortage of coronavirus vaccines, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the makers of Sputnik V will supply anti-Covid jabs to the city but the quantity is yet to be decided.



"Talks with the makers of Sputnik V are on. They will give us vaccines, but the quantity is yet to be decided. Our officials and the representatives of the manufacturers met on Tuesday, too," the CM said while inaugurating the city's first drive-through vaccination centre.

Kejriwal had earlier said his government has written to Dr Reddy's Laboratories for the supply of around 67 lakh doses of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V. Dr Reddy's Laboratories launched Sputnik V in India on May 14.

But with these remarks, the chief minister also spoke of the "massive" vaccine shortage across the country, saying the Centre had left states to fend for themselves but no state government has been able to purchase even "one additional vaccine" so far despite all-out efforts.

"Why is the country not buying vaccines? India is battling the COVID-19 pandemic, and in such a situation, state governments cannot be asked to look out for themselves. If tomorrow, Pakistan declares war on India, should UP buy its own tanks and Delhi its own weapons?" Kejriwal said in an online briefing.

He added, "In the past many months, several big mistakes were made. At a time when other countries were vaccinating their citizen, we were exporting vaccines. Vaccination is already delayed by six months in the country."

"The Centre cannot abdicate its responsibilities and leave it to the state governments. It is responsible for procuring the vaccines and supplying them to the states," the CM said.

Kejriwal claimed the country lacked a plan for vaccine distribution and mass-scale vaccination, saying many other countries in the world have successfully accomplished it and brought Covid under control.

Citing vaccine shortage in Delhi, Kejriwal said the doses for 18-44 years age group have finished and Covaxin stock for those aged 45 years and above has also run out.

"This is not just the case with Delhi but across the country. In a pandemic situation, we should ideally be opening new centres every day, but that's not happening. We're facing a massive shortage of vaccines in the country," he said.

If the people in India had been vaccinated at the right time, then possibly the effect of the second wave could have been reduced and many lives could have been saved, the CM said.

Kejriwal appealed to the Centre and states to join

hands as Team India to procure vaccines while he "assured" the prime minister that all

chief ministers were ready to take any responsibility given to them.

India cannot lose this battle. If the central government loses, the BJP will not lose, India will lose. If the Delhi government loses, the Aam Aadmi Party will not lose, India will. If the Maharashtra government loses, the Shiv Sena would not lose, India will," he said.

This is the time to work harmoniously and not engage in competition with state governments. This is the time when the governments of 36 states and Union Territories, along with the central government should work together as Team India, he stated.