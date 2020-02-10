Spray and lathis used horizontally to injure us internally: Jamia students

New Delhi: Delhi Police used different combat techniques to restrict students in the anti-CAA march towards Parliament on Monday.



The students who were injured said that the Delhi Police who stood near the Holy family to restrict the movement of students used horizontal lathis to 'poke' students and hit them in the stomach and below the waist.

Several students including female students were admitted to Al Shifa hospital and Jamia Health centre with internal injuries and respiratory problems. Asim, an ex student of Jamia Millia who was admitted to Jamia Health Center said, "They hit me with the baton in my stomach. I felt dizzy after that and severe stomach pain."

Another injured Asif alleged that the Delhi Police did use some spray to combat the protesters. He was lying on the stretcher with difficulty in breathing. "They had some 'spray' like a thing which they used to combat us. We felt unconscious after that. They also hit us with lathis below the waist as we were near the barricades. They also dragged some students towards them and thrashed them," Asif said.

However, the Delhi Police did not resort to full-fledged lathi charge but did use force to injured students near the barricades.

Khalid an AMU a student who was carried to Jamia Health Center said "I was hit in the groin and had difficulty in urinating," Another ex-student of Jamia Millia Faraz said "They tried to strangulate me with both hands as they caught me. I almost felt unconscious,"

The students allege that the Delhi police tried to give them blunt injuries so that no fracture or external injury is reported. "They used force but were cautious enough to give students blunt injuries. Several students are admitted with internal injuries which are not visible externally." said a girl student.

A girl student said that the Delhi police also used some 'pinching' thing to hurt students on their hands. "Students admitted complained of chest pain, stomach ache and throat pain and respiratory problems," said a doctor attending the student.

"The Delhi Police showed a patience in handling the aggressive Jamia Students where they were forcing their way through the police barricades. A case is being registered against the violent crowd under relevant provisions of law, " said a senior Police officer.