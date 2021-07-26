Sports club owner arrested in attempt to murder case

New Delhi: An owner of a local sports club, who was wanted in an attempt to murder case, was arrested by the Crime Branch from the Najafgarh area here, police said on Sunday.



Sunil Dahiya is a member of the Najafgarh-based Krishan Pehelwan gang and on January 12, he along with his associates had shot at and injured Amit Shokeen, they said.

Shokeen was close to the Hemant gang, which is a rival of the Krishan Pehelwan gang, police said. It is a case of gang rivalry and Dahiya was booked for an attempt to murder by the Baba Haridas Nagar police, they said.

Dahiya, a resident of Uttam Nagar, has been a Kabbadi coach and player, and runs his sports club at Jafarpur, police said. Dahiya's associates Rajesh and Jai Bhagwan were arrested earlier, but he was absconding, police said, adding that his brother-in-law, Krishan, is still at large.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Alok Kumar said, "On July 22, our team got a tip-off that Sunil Dahiya would be coming to Najafgarh.'' "A trap was laid near Kairi village and the accused was apprehended and a sophisticated 7.65 mm semi-automatic pistol along with two live rounds was recovered from him,'' he said.

When interrogated, Dahiya told police that he met Krishan Pehelwan through his uncle Jai Bhagwan and later joined his gang. Pehelwan's rival Hemant is currently lodged at the Tihar jail, and their rivalry has resulted in several cases of murder and attempt to murder in Delhi and the NCR, according to police.

Dahiya told police that on the day of the incident, he was at his friend's house with his uncle when Shokeen came over to discuss an issue related to a property. However, they had a heated argument over their gang affiliations, which turned violent, police said.

''Even though Shokeen managed to escape in a friend's car, to teach him a lesson, they (Dahiya and his associates) reached Shokeen's house in Dichau Kalan village. They shot at and injured him and also injured his cousin Ankush, before leaving the spot in their cars,'' the officer said.

Efforts are being made to nab Dahiya's brother-in-law, police said, adding they are also trying to trace Dinesh, who sold the gun to Dahiya in Daboda in Haryana' Gurgaon.